Tata Power Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Tata Power share price are down by -3.98%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹427.5, -3.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78443.5, down by -1.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹446.7 and a low of ₹426.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 432.71 10 435.09 20 446.28 50 444.70 100 439.76 300 420.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹449.63, ₹459.22, & ₹473.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹425.63, ₹411.22, & ₹401.63.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -1.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.62 & P/B is at 4.18.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.29% with a target price of ₹433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.