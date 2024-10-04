Tata Power share are down by -0.39%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 471.15 and closed at ₹ 469.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 474.1 and a low of ₹ 460.6 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:12 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹469.85, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82772.04, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹474.1 and a low of ₹460.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 478.56 10 464.48 20 448.02 50 436.03 100 436.34 300 408.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹477.23, ₹484.32, & ₹490.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹463.78, ₹457.42, & ₹450.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 7.88% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.89 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.04% with a target price of ₹418.00.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.