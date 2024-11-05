Tata Power Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Tata Power share price are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹427.7, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78358.98, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹434 and a low of ₹426 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 432.71 10 435.09 20 446.28 50 444.70 100 439.76 300 420.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹441.52, ₹454.53, & ₹462.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹420.77, ₹413.03, & ₹400.02.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -42.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.68 & P/B is at 4.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.71% with a target price of ₹435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.