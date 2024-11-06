Tata Power Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 1.59%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹440.85, 1.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80208.03, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹444.8 and a low of ₹436.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 432.71 10 435.09 20 446.28 50 444.70 100 439.76 300 420.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹437.55, ₹440.7, & ₹446.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹428.55, ₹422.7, & ₹419.55.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -28.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.11 & P/B is at 4.12.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.33% with a target price of ₹435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.