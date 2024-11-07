Tata Power Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Tata Power share price are down by -0.98%, Nifty down by -0.94%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 451.9 and closed at ₹ 444.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 454.8 and a low of ₹ 444.4 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:10 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹444.9, -0.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79581.14, down by -0.99%. The stock has hit a high of ₹454.8 and a low of ₹444.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 433.35 10 432.62 20 445.68 50 444.80 100 439.62 300 421.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹455.1, ₹461.3, & ₹470.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹439.6, ₹430.3, & ₹424.1.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -9.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 38.41 & P/B is at 4.26.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.23% with a target price of ₹435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.