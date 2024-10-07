Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Power share are down by -4.7%, Nifty down by -0.33%

Tata Power share are down by -4.7%, Nifty down by -0.33%

Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 467.1 and closed at 444.75. The stock reached a high of 469 and a low of 444. Overall, the trading session reflected a decline in price.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:02 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 444.75, -4.7% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81346.18, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of 469 and a low of 444 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5477.44
10469.75
20452.22
50438.03
100437.23
300409.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 474.03, 481.17, & 487.88, whereas it has key support levels at 460.18, 453.47, & 446.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 0.46% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.45 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.01% with a target price of 418.00.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.

Tata Power share price down -4.7% today to trade at 444.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.33% & -0.42% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.