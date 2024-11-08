Tata Power Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Tata Power share price are down by -2.18%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 448 and closed at ₹ 435.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 448 and a low of ₹ 434.7 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹435.1, -2.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79340.07, down by -0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹448 and a low of ₹434.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 435.07 10 432.41 20 444.55 50 445.02 100 439.48 300 421.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹451.77, ₹459.13, & ₹463.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹440.02, ₹435.63, & ₹428.27.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -50.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 38.03 & P/B is at 4.22.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.02% with a target price of ₹435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.