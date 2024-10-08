Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Tata Power share are up by 3.3%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 441.1 and closed at 455.6. The stock reached a high of 460.8 and a low of 439.65 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 455.6, 3.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81424.43, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 460.8 and a low of 439.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5477.44
10469.75
20452.22
50438.03
100437.23
300409.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 460.03, 479.57, & 490.23, whereas it has key support levels at 429.83, 419.17, & 399.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.81% with a target price of 420.00.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.

Tata Power share price has gained 3.3% today to trade at 455.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.46% each respectively.

