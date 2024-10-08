Tata Power share are up by 3.3%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Tata Power Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|477.44
|10
|469.75
|20
|452.22
|50
|438.03
|100
|437.23
|300
|409.73
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹460.03, ₹479.57, & ₹490.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹429.83, ₹419.17, & ₹399.63.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.81% with a target price of ₹420.00.
The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.
