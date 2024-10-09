Tata Power share are up by 2%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 460 and closed at ₹ 465.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 470.3 and a low of ₹ 452.65 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹465.55, 2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81942.39, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹470.3 and a low of ₹452.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 468.63 10 469.43 20 453.25 50 438.52 100 437.50 300 410.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹465.3, ₹473.8, & ₹486.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹443.95, ₹431.1, & ₹422.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 25.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.60 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.78% with a target price of ₹420.00.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.