Tata Power Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 0.89%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹436.45, 0.89% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79969.76, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹437.65 and a low of ₹428 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 437.93 10 435.32 20 441.52 50 446.19 100 439.24 300 422.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹443.32, ₹453.18, & ₹459.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹427.07, ₹420.68, & ₹410.82.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -38.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.00 & P/B is at 4.11.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.33% with a target price of ₹435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.