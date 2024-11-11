Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Power Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 0.89%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 0.89%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 432.4 and closed at 436.45. The stock reached a high of 437.65 and a low of 428 during the trading session.

Tata PowerShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Tata Power Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 436.45, 0.89% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79969.76, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 437.65 and a low of 428 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5437.93
10435.32
20441.52
50446.19
100439.24
300422.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 443.32, 453.18, & 459.57, whereas it has key support levels at 427.07, 420.68, & 410.82.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -38.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.00 & P/B is at 4.11.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.33% with a target price of 435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.

Tata Power share price up 0.89% today to trade at 436.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.61% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.