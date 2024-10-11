Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are down by -0.89%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹461.35, -0.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹467.1 and a low of ₹459.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 459.35 10 468.96 20 457.37 50 440.03 100 438.25 300 411.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹476.8, ₹488.2, & ₹498.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹455.1, ₹444.8, & ₹433.4.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.36 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.45% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.