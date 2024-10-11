Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are down by -0.89%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Tata Power Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|459.35
|10
|468.96
|20
|457.37
|50
|440.03
|100
|438.25
|300
|411.49
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹476.8, ₹488.2, & ₹498.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹455.1, ₹444.8, & ₹433.4.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.45% with a target price of ₹427.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.
Tata Power share price down -0.89% today to trade at ₹461.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.