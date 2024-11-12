Tata Power Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Tata Power share price are down by -1.68%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 431.55 and closed at 424.25. The stock reached a high of 436.25 and a low of 423.60 during the day.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Tata PowerShare Price Today on 12-11-2024
Tata PowerShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Tata Power Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 424.25, -1.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79476.95, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 436.25 and a low of 423.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5437.93
10435.32
20441.52
50446.19
100439.24
300422.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 436.62, 442.03, & 446.32, whereas it has key support levels at 426.92, 422.63, & 417.22.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -50.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.89 & P/B is at 4.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.53% with a target price of 435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.

Tata Power share price down -1.68% today to trade at 424.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power are falling today, but its peers JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.04% & -0.02% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTata Power Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Tata Power share price are down by -1.68%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

791.30
12:07 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-13.45 (-1.67%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

259.15
12:07 PM | 12 NOV 2024
2.25 (0.88%)

Tata Steel share price

145.90
12:07 PM | 12 NOV 2024
0.95 (0.66%)

Bharat Electronics share price

297.15
12:07 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-2.5 (-0.83%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

649.55
11:59 AM | 12 NOV 2024
25.65 (4.11%)

Coforge share price

8,128.00
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
64.6 (0.8%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,880.85
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
13.85 (0.74%)

Federal Bank share price

208.30
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
0.55 (0.26%)
More from 52 Week High

Britannia Industries share price

5,149.30
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-276 (-5.09%)

Borosil Renewables share price

479.70
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-23.4 (-4.65%)

Piramal Pharma share price

257.80
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-11.85 (-4.39%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,847.05
11:59 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-84.35 (-4.37%)
More from Top Losers

Jubilant Foodworks share price

651.45
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
49.6 (8.24%)

M M T C share price

83.39
12:01 PM | 12 NOV 2024
5.31 (6.8%)

Mastek share price

3,141.15
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
189.1 (6.41%)

Triveni Turbines share price

665.00
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
38.95 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.00-1,470.00
    Chennai
    77,311.00-1,470.00
    Delhi
    77,463.00-1,470.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.00-1,470.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.