Tata Power Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Tata Power share price are down by -1.68%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹424.25, -1.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79476.95, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹436.25 and a low of ₹423.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 437.93 10 435.32 20 441.52 50 446.19 100 439.24 300 422.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹436.62, ₹442.03, & ₹446.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹426.92, ₹422.63, & ₹417.22.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -50.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.89 & P/B is at 4.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.53% with a target price of ₹435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.