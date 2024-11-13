Tata Power Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Tata Power share price are down by -1.51%, Nifty down by -0.69%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 413.45 and closed at ₹ 408. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 416.2 and a low of ₹ 405.

Tata Power Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:21 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹408, -1.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78164.6, down by -0.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹416.2 and a low of ₹405 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 437.93 10 435.32 20 441.52 50 446.19 100 439.24 300 422.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹429.32, ₹444.38, & ₹452.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹406.22, ₹398.18, & ₹383.12.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.41 & P/B is at 3.93.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.62% with a target price of ₹435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.