Business News/ Markets / Tata Power Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Tata Power share price are down by -1.51%, Nifty down by -0.69%

Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 413.45 and closed at 408. During the day, the stock reached a high of 416.2 and a low of 405.

Tata Power Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:21 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 408, -1.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78164.6, down by -0.65%. The stock has hit a high of 416.2 and a low of 405 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5437.93
10435.32
20441.52
50446.19
100439.24
300422.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 429.32, 444.38, & 452.42, whereas it has key support levels at 406.22, 398.18, & 383.12.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.41 & P/B is at 3.93.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.62% with a target price of 435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.

Tata Power share price down -1.51% today to trade at 408 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers Adani Power, JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.69% & -0.65% each respectively.

