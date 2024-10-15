Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.41%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹464.25, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81843.31, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹474.3 and a low of ₹461.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 456.97 10 467.21 20 459.65 50 440.82 100 438.86 300 412.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹465.62, ₹468.43, & ₹472.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹459.17, ₹455.53, & ₹452.72.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 5.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.07 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.02% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.