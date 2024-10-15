Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.41%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 463 and closed at 464.25. The stock reached a high of 474.3 and a low of 461.6 during the day.

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 464.25, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81843.31, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 474.3 and a low of 461.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5456.97
10467.21
20459.65
50440.82
100438.86
300412.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 465.62, 468.43, & 472.07, whereas it has key support levels at 459.17, 455.53, & 452.72.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 5.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.07 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.02% with a target price of 427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.

Tata Power share price up 0.41% today to trade at 464.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers Adani Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.32% & -0.16% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.41%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.60
12:31 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-2.7 (-1.71%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

167.25
12:31 PM | 15 OCT 2024
1.85 (1.12%)

Federal Bank share price

196.80
12:31 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-0.2 (-0.1%)

Tata Power share price

463.20
12:31 PM | 15 OCT 2024
0.85 (0.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,009.10
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
10.85 (1.09%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,227.25
12:13 PM | 15 OCT 2024
14.4 (0.23%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,859.00
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
3 (0.16%)

Infosys share price

1,955.70
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-3 (-0.15%)
More from 52 Week High

Oil India share price

557.40
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-28.7 (-4.9%)

Godrej Industries share price

1,057.05
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-44.35 (-4.03%)

Just Dial share price

1,220.05
12:13 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-40.15 (-3.19%)

Natco Pharma share price

1,375.40
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-43.95 (-3.1%)
More from Top Losers

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

86.74
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
7.71 (9.76%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

889.75
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
64.2 (7.78%)

Sunteck Realty share price

592.20
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
38.1 (6.88%)

TV18 Broadcast share price

45.48
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
2.9 (6.81%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,625.00-50.00
    Chennai
    77,631.00-50.00
    Delhi
    77,783.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    77,635.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.