Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are down by -0.76%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 463 and closed at 460. The stock reached a high of 469.25 and a low of 457.35 during the day.

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 460, -0.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81489.76, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 469.25 and a low of 457.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5461.23
10464.93
20460.78
50441.18
100439.12
300413.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 471.58, 479.67, & 484.93, whereas it has key support levels at 458.23, 452.97, & 444.88.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -33.29% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.17 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.17% with a target price of 427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.

Tata Power share price down -0.76% today to trade at 460 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, JSW Energy are falling today, but its peers Adani Energy Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.4% each respectively.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
