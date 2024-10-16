Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are down by -0.76%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 463 and closed at ₹ 460. The stock reached a high of ₹ 469.25 and a low of ₹ 457.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 461.23 10 464.93 20 460.78 50 441.18 100 439.12 300 413.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹471.58, ₹479.67, & ₹484.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹458.23, ₹452.97, & ₹444.88.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -33.29% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.17 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.17% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.