Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.8%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹453.65, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81073.82, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹455.5 and a low of ₹443 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 462.54 10 460.95 20 462.71 50 441.30 100 439.53 300 414.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹458.87, ₹467.53, & ₹472.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹445.27, ₹440.33, & ₹431.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.02 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.87% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.