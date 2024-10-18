Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.8%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 450.05 and closed at 453.65. The stock reached a high of 455.50 and a low of 443.00 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 453.65, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81073.82, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 455.5 and a low of 443 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5462.54
10460.95
20462.71
50441.30
100439.53
300414.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 458.87, 467.53, & 472.47, whereas it has key support levels at 445.27, 440.33, & 431.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.02 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.87% with a target price of 427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.

Tata Power share price up 0.8% today to trade at 453.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, JSW Energy are falling today, but its peers Adani Energy Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.08% each respectively.

