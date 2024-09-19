Tata Power share are down by -1.84%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 442.5 and closed at ₹ 432.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 450.5 and a low of ₹ 430.8 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹432.55, -1.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹450.5 and a low of ₹430.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 441.16 10 432.69 20 429.69 50 430.63 100 434.23 300 399.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹446.05, ₹451.15, & ₹455.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹436.9, ₹432.85, & ₹427.75.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -0.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.19 .



The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.