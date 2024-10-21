Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.77%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 454.65 and closed at 457. The stock reached a high of 465.55 and a low of 449.55 during the day.

Published21 Oct 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 457, 0.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80977.59, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 465.55 and a low of 449.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5457.95
10457.46
20463.60
50441.47
100439.60
300415.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 458.82, 464.38, & 472.27, whereas it has key support levels at 445.37, 437.48, & 431.92.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.56% with a target price of 427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.

Tata Power share price up 0.77% today to trade at 457 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.3% each respectively.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.77%, Nifty down by -0.36%

    Popular in Markets

