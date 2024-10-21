Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.77%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 454.65 and closed at ₹ 457. The stock reached a high of ₹ 465.55 and a low of ₹ 449.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 457.95 10 457.46 20 463.60 50 441.47 100 439.60 300 415.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹458.82, ₹464.38, & ₹472.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹445.37, ₹437.48, & ₹431.92.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.56% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.