Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.77%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Tata Power Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|457.95
|10
|457.46
|20
|463.60
|50
|441.47
|100
|439.60
|300
|415.57
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹458.82, ₹464.38, & ₹472.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹445.37, ₹437.48, & ₹431.92.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.56% with a target price of ₹427.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.
Tata Power share price up 0.77% today to trade at ₹457 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.3% each respectively.