Tata Power Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 1.27%, Nifty up by 1.24%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 414.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 413.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 416.7 and a low of ₹ 409.3 during the day, indicating some volatility in its trading range.

Tata Power Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:45 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹413.65, 1.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78178.47, up by 1.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹416.7 and a low of ₹409.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 406.16 10 422.29 20 427.46 50 444.03 100 437.26 300 425.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹415.77, ₹422.58, & ₹431.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹399.77, ₹390.58, & ₹383.77.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -2.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.88 & P/B is at 3.87.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.40% with a target price of ₹436.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.13% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.24% in june to 9.13% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.