Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are down by -1.77%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 453.75 and closed at ₹ 445.70. The stock reached a high of ₹ 454 and a low of ₹ 443.15 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹445.7, -1.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80870.31, down by -0.35%. The stock has hit a high of ₹454 and a low of ₹443.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 457.95 10 457.46 20 463.60 50 441.47 100 439.60 300 415.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹462.72, ₹472.08, & ₹478.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹446.82, ₹440.28, & ₹430.92.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -24.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.20% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.