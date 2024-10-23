Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.88%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 436.05 and closed at ₹ 439.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 442.9 and a low of ₹ 430.3 during the day.

At 23 Oct 11:25 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹439.85, 0.88% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80489.13, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹442.9 and a low of ₹430.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 456.23 10 458.73 20 464.08 50 441.81 100 439.66 300 416.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹448.53, ₹461.37, & ₹468.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹428.43, ₹421.17, & ₹408.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 30.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.33 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.92% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.