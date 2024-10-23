Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.88%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 436.05 and closed at 439.85. The stock reached a high of 442.9 and a low of 430.3 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:25 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 439.85, 0.88% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80489.13, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 442.9 and a low of 430.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5456.23
10458.73
20464.08
50441.81
100439.66
300416.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 448.53, 461.37, & 468.63, whereas it has key support levels at 428.43, 421.17, & 408.33.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 30.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.33 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.92% with a target price of 427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.

Tata Power share price up 0.88% today to trade at 439.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy are falling today, but its peers Adani Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.36% & 0.33% each respectively.

