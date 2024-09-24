Tata Power share are up by 2.8%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 455.85 and closed at 467.05. The stock reached a high of 469.95 and a low of 453.40 during the day.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 467.05, 2.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84831.09, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 469.95 and a low of 453.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5443.01
10437.06
20431.61
50430.86
100434.48
300401.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 461.63, 468.57, & 477.13, whereas it has key support levels at 446.13, 437.57, & 430.63.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 142.35% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.09% with a target price of 405.93.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.

Tata Power share price has gained 2.8% today to trade at 467.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.11% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
