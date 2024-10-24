Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are down by -0.21%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 437.75 and closed at ₹ 436.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 440.95 and a low of ₹ 432.20 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 450.73 10 456.69 20 463.16 50 441.93 100 439.57 300 416.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹443.43, ₹449.67, & ₹456.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹430.68, ₹424.17, & ₹417.93.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -43.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 37.94 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.19% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.