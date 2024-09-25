Hello User
Tata Power share are down by -0.96%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Tata Power share are down by -0.96%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 469.2 and closed at 463.2. The stock reached a high of 470.85 and a low of 460.25 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 463.2, -0.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84798.31, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 470.85 and a low of 460.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5445.51
10440.81
20433.18
50431.17
100434.66
300402.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 477.32, 486.23, & 498.22, whereas it has key support levels at 456.42, 444.43, & 435.52.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 21.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.36% with a target price of 405.93.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.

Tata Power share price down -0.96% today to trade at 463.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Power, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.15% & -0.14% each respectively.

