Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are down by -3.95%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 438.5 and closed at ₹ 420.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 438.5 and a low of ₹ 414.85 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹420.5, -3.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79402.09, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of ₹438.5 and a low of ₹414.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 446.15 10 454.34 20 461.65 50 442.32 100 439.57 300 417.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹442.95, ₹446.7, & ₹452.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹433.75, ₹428.3, & ₹424.55.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 25.23% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 37.96 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.55% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.