Tata Power share are up by 0.98%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 468.3 and closed at 472.7. The stock reached a high of 477.65 and a low of 465.6 during the day.

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 472.7, 0.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85421.89, up by 0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 477.65 and a low of 465.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5450.39
10445.79
20435.66
50431.78
100434.85
300403.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 472.67, 477.03, & 483.17, whereas it has key support levels at 462.17, 456.03, & 451.67.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 50.35% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.57 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.13% with a target price of 405.93.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.

Tata Power share price up 0.98% today to trade at 472.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.27% & 0.3% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTata Power share are up by 0.98%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

164.60
12:02 PM | 26 SEP 2024
3 (1.86%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.60
12:01 PM | 26 SEP 2024
3.85 (2.88%)

Vedanta

495.40
12:02 PM | 26 SEP 2024
15.8 (3.29%)

Tata Power

472.60
12:01 PM | 26 SEP 2024
4.5 (0.96%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Swan Energy

612.90
11:54 AM | 26 SEP 2024
45.1 (7.94%)

Easy Trip Planners

36.41
11:55 AM | 26 SEP 2024
2.11 (6.15%)

Elecon Engineering Co

700.05
11:55 AM | 26 SEP 2024
37.1 (5.6%)

Sapphire Foods India

385.35
11:55 AM | 26 SEP 2024
15.2 (4.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,045.00660.00
    Chennai
    77,051.00660.00
    Delhi
    77,203.00660.00
    Kolkata
    77,055.00660.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.