Tata Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 411.95 and closed at 413.50. The stock reached a high of 415.90 and a low of 409.20 during the trading session.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Tata PowerShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
Tata PowerShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Tata Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:20 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 413.5, 0.84% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80020.37, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 415.9 and a low of 409.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5407.90
10416.17
20424.89
50443.77
100436.86
300425.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 413.03, 416.47, & 418.98, whereas it has key support levels at 407.08, 404.57, & 401.13.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -26.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.08 & P/B is at 3.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.44% with a target price of 436.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.13% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.24% in june to 9.13% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.

Tata Power share price has gained 0.84% today to trade at 413.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.02% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTata Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

474.45
12:16 PM | 27 NOV 2024
36.7 (8.38%)

Bharat Electronics share price

306.50
12:16 PM | 27 NOV 2024
8.7 (2.92%)

NTPC share price

369.30
12:16 PM | 27 NOV 2024
7.65 (2.12%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

123.00
12:15 PM | 27 NOV 2024
2.4 (1.99%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,983.75
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
234.45 (4.94%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,203.50
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
6.15 (0.51%)

Laurus Labs share price

547.50
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
1.25 (0.23%)

Wipro share price

584.10
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-4.95 (-0.84%)
More from 52 Week High

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,631.75
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-73.95 (-4.34%)

Granules India share price

575.80
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-20 (-3.36%)

Godrej Properties share price

2,810.00
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-91.15 (-3.14%)

EPL share price

265.40
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-8.25 (-3.01%)
More from Top Losers

Adani Energy Solutions share price

655.35
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
54.2 (9.02%)

Adani Power share price

474.30
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
36.55 (8.35%)

Adani Total Gas share price

627.90
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
48.2 (8.31%)

Quess Corp share price

698.70
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
46.7 (7.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-1,310.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-1,310.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-1,310.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-1,310.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.