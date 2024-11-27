Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 411.95 and closed at 413.50. The stock reached a high of 415.90 and a low of 409.20 during the trading session.

Tata Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:20 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 413.5, 0.84% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80020.37, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 415.9 and a low of 409.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5407.90
10416.17
20424.89
50443.77
100436.86
300425.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 413.03, 416.47, & 418.98, whereas it has key support levels at 407.08, 404.57, & 401.13.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -26.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.08 & P/B is at 3.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.44% with a target price of 436.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.13% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.24% in june to 9.13% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.

Tata Power share price has gained 0.84% today to trade at 413.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.02% each respectively.

