Tata Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.05%

At 27 Nov 11:20 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹413.5, 0.84% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80020.37, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹415.9 and a low of ₹409.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 407.90 10 416.17 20 424.89 50 443.77 100 436.86 300 425.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹413.03, ₹416.47, & ₹418.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹407.08, ₹404.57, & ₹401.13.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -26.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.08 & P/B is at 3.89.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.44% with a target price of ₹436.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.13% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.24% in june to 9.13% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.