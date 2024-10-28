Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 0.78%, Nifty up by 1.06%

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:02 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹425.7, 0.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80205.47, up by 1.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹426.5 and a low of ₹415 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 437.48 10 447.72 20 457.46 50 442.80 100 439.59 300 417.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹436.07, ₹449.88, & ₹460.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹411.47, ₹400.68, & ₹386.87.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -14.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 36.59 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.31% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.