Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are down by -1.91%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 428.4 and closed at 417.65. The stock reached a high of 428.4 and a low of 415.75 during the day.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:10 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 417.65, -1.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79564.59, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of 428.4 and a low of 415.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5437.48
10447.72
20457.46
50442.80
100439.59
300418.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 431.8, 437.9, & 446.3, whereas it has key support levels at 417.3, 408.9, & 402.8.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -29.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 36.90 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.24% with a target price of 427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.

Tata Power share price down -1.91% today to trade at 417.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.65% & -0.55% each respectively.

