Tata Power Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 1.55%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹431.95, 1.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80243.61, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹433.45 and a low of ₹421.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 431.89 10 444.06 20 454.50 50 443.15 100 439.48 300 418.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹430.68, ₹436.27, & ₹443.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹417.38, ₹409.67, & ₹404.08.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -28.10% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.87 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.15% with a target price of ₹427.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.