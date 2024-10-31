Tata Power Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Tata Power share price are up by 3.15%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 430.05 and closed at 440.60. The stock reached a high of 442.60 and a low of 421.00 during the day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Tata PowerShare Price Today on 31-10-2024
Tata PowerShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Tata Power Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 440.6, 3.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79512.35, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 442.6 and a low of 421 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5429.76
10440.25
20451.63
50443.55
100439.17
300419.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 432.72, 438.73, & 444.17, whereas it has key support levels at 421.27, 415.83, & 409.82.

Tata Power Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 150.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% & ROA of 3.20% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.01 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.86% with a target price of 428.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.

Tata Power share price up 3.15% today to trade at 440.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy are falling today, but its peers Adani Power, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

