Tata Power Share Price Today on : Tata Power share are up by 3.02%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Tata Power Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 430.05 and closed at ₹ 440.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 444.60 and a low of ₹ 421.00 during the day.

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹440.05, 3.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹444.6 and a low of ₹421 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 429.76 10 440.25 20 451.63 50 443.55 100 439.17 300 419.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹449.97, ₹459.38, & ₹473.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹425.97, ₹411.38, & ₹401.97.

Tata Power Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 143.52% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 37.01 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.74% with a target price of ₹428.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.94% MF holding, & 9.15% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.90% in june to 6.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.50% in june to 9.15% in the september quarter.