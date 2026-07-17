Tata Power to declare Q1 results 2026 on this date. Check details

Tata Power, one of India's leading integrated power companies, said its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, July 27, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

The company also informed the exchanges that the trading window for dealing in its securities has remained closed since June 24, 2026, and will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results.

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March quarter performance For the March-ended quarter (Q4 FY26), the Tata Group company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹996 crore, down 4% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹1,043 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations declined 13% YoY to ₹14,900 crore, compared with ₹17,096 crore a year earlier. However, EBITDA rose 10% YoY to ₹4,216 crore.

The company said improved operational efficiencies and steady growth across its core businesses supported earnings. Its core business recorded a 13% YoY increase in profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter, driven by strong performance in the generation, transmission and distribution, and renewable energy segments.

For the full FY26, Tata Power reported its highest-ever annual PAT of ₹5,118 crore, up 7% YoY, while EBITDA increased 11% to ₹16,090 crore. Annual revenue stood at ₹63,681 crore.

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Motilal Oswal sees strong long-term growth drivers At its recently concluded Annual General Meeting (AGM), Tata Power's management highlighted a new long-term growth opportunity through its planned entry into the nuclear power sector in collaboration with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

The initiative will begin with the development of a 440 MW (2×220 MW) Bharat Small Reactor (BSR) project.

According to Motilal Oswal, the initiative could emerge as a meaningful long-term growth driver for Tata Power, especially as India targets 22 GW of nuclear power capacity by FY32.

The brokerage also noted that the company's management has outlined an ambitious roadmap to nearly double its revenue to ₹1 lakh crore and increase net profit to ₹10,000 crore by 2030.

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Motilal Oswal expects Tata Power's profit after tax (PAT) to grow around 34% year-on-year in FY27, driven by a sharp reduction in losses at the Mundra plant to about ₹400 crore from nearly ₹1,000 crore in FY26.

The brokerage said the improvement is likely to be supported by the extension of Section 11 and the subsequent SPPA framework, higher earnings from the Indonesian coal business—where every $10 per tonne increase in coal realisation could add nearly 10% to PAT—continued strong profitability at TP Solar backed by over 90% cell utilisation and third-party cell sales, and the commissioning of around 2.0-2.5 GW of captive renewable energy capacity.

Motilal Oswal reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Tata Power with a target price of ₹488 per share.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.