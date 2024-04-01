Tata Steel, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Tata Steel, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Larsen & Toubro, Grasim Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 164.15(0.74%) points and Sensex was up by 405.59(0.55%) points at 01 Apr 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 431.85(0.92%) at 01 Apr 2024 10:44:56 IST.In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Titan Company, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ITC were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

