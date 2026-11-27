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Amid concerns that minority shareholders could be disadvantaged by the proposed Tata Steel–APL Apollo transaction, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said safeguarding their interests remains a key priority for the regulator.

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Responding to a query on the proposed deal, Pandey said, "We are looking at it... because in any case, a takeover is involved, and an offer is involved." Reiterating Sebi's commitment to investor protection, he said the interests of minority shareholders are of utmost importance to the regulator.

"Minority shareholders' interest is very important to us. Investor protection is one of the most important things for us," he told reporters on the sidelines of an Assocham event.

The regulatory scrutiny comes amid mounting criticism from investors and proxy advisory firms over the structure of the roughly ₹32,266 crore transaction. Under the proposed arrangement, Tata Steel would acquire a controlling stake in APL Apollo while simultaneously selling its downstream steel assets to the tube-maker.

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APL Apollo Tubes shares have fallen 30% since the deal was announced over the weekend, while Tata Steel has declined 8% over the same period, reflecting investor concerns over the transaction.

How is the Tata Steel–APL Apollo deal structured? APL Apollo agreed on November 22 to acquire Tata Steel's tubes business and Tata Steel Colors for a total consideration of ₹28,000 crore, with the purchase largely funded through debt.

The following day, Tata Steel announced an agreement to acquire the entire 26.6% promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes for ₹15,510 crore. It also plans to acquire an additional 26% stake in the pipes and tubes maker through an open offer worth ₹16,756 crore.

The transaction is expected to increase Tata Steel's downstream production capabilities threefold. Following the deal, its production capacity in these segments is expected to rise to 7.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the current 2.5 MTPA.

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However, investors and proxy advisers have raised concerns that APL Apollo's minority shareholders could effectively bear the cost of acquiring Tata Steel's businesses even as the steelmaker takes control of the company. Public shareholders own more than 70% of APL Apollo, while Tata Steel's open offer covers up to an additional 26% stake.

Why are proxy advisers questioning the transaction? The complex transaction between Tata Steel Ltd and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd could violate the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) related-party transaction rules, three proxy advisory firms have warned, Mint reported.

Proxy advisory firms Institutional Investor Advisory Services, Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), and InGovern have raised concerns over the structure of the transaction and urged the market regulator to intervene.

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Institutional Investor Advisory Services this week urged Sebi to examine whether the deal circumvents the intent of related-party transaction rules, even if the sequencing of the transactions technically places it outside the scope of those rules.

Responding to concerns raised by proxy advisers, Pandey said such firms have every right to flag issues concerning minority shareholders. He added that public discussions and media scrutiny of these concerns are welcome.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.