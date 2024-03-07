Active Stocks
Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, State Bank Of India, Power Grid Corporation Of India

Shares of Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, State Bank Of India, Power Grid Corporation Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -31.45(-0.14%) points and Sensex was down by -36.77(-0.05%) points at 07 Mar 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -141.2(-0.29%) at 07 Mar 2024 10:44:53 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserve, Tata Motors were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST
