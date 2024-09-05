Tata Steel, JSW, JSPL, SAIL share prices: China steel demand a key monitorable

Stock market Today- Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India Ltd share prices while have remained in focus looking at strong domestic demand, it is the Steel price movement in the country that remains watched for. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rangebound prices The steel prices have seen impact of weak China demand, the largest consumer of commodities in the world. The weak China demand puts pressure on international stele prices, keeping check on domestic prices too.

The steel price in the country had remained range bound. During April- June quarter In 1QFY25, average domestic HRC (Hot Rolled Coil) prices remained flat sequentially at ₹53,630 a tonne (down 7% YoY), as per analysts data. Primary rebar prices increased 10% sequentially but were also flat YoY, at ₹56,957 a tonne.

During second half of August'2024, by 22nd August, 2024, as per Haitong Securities data, the domestic HRC price stood at Rs50,300 a ton. Rebar prices (Mumbai) was at Rs49,900 a ton.

China led pricing trends- key monitorable As per Haitong Securities Domestic steel demand remains robust with positive underlying demand trends across key steel consuming sectors like real estate, infrastructure and automobile. With positives demand drivers, China led pricing trends remain a key monitorable for the Indian steel industry, they added'

Subdued Steel prices are likely to compress spreads in Q2FY25 for Steel companies, said analysts at Axis Securities. Tata Steel had guided that the NSR in India will be ₹1,500 a tonne lower sequentially, in the UK it will be flat and in the Netherlands, it will be down by £60 a tonne sequentially, highlighted Axis.

Declining Raw Material prices provide respite While steel prices remain under pressure, the declining iron-ore prices bode well for the manufacturers that are dependent on external iron-ore. The international iron-ore prices have dipped from more than $115 a tonne seen May 2024 t less than $95 a tonne now. NMDC too has been reducing prices for its iron-ore produce which will benefit manufacturers providing support to their margins.

