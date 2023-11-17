Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL see healthy earnings pipelinethough steel price hikes take pause impacted by festival season
Stock Market today- The steel price hikes that continued during Q2 have taken some pause post onset of festive season. However, higher Q2 exit prices and expected post Diwali are likely to keep earnings prospects intact feel analysts, who also anticipate some price hikes post end of festival season.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message