Tata Steel, JSW ,Vedanta, Hindalco, SAIL share price rise up to 7%: Amongst top Nifty-50 gainers as metals pack shines
Stock Market today: Tata Steel, JSW Steel ,Vedanta, Hindalco, SAIL and others saw their share price see a sharp uptick . Vedanta share price gained up to 7% . The metals pack is shining as positive demand outlook from China is lifting sentiments.
