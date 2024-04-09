Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Shriram Finance hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 94.6(0.42%) points and Sensex was up by 316.99(0.42%) points at 09 Apr 2024 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 318.65(0.66%) at 09 Apr 2024 10:44:59 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Infosys, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Titan Company, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!