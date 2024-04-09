Active Stocks
Tue Apr 09 2024 10:51:13
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,085.40 0.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.85 2.24%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,507.90 2.09%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 481.90 0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,018.00 0.50%
Business News/ Markets / Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
BackBack

Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Shriram Finance

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Shriram Finance hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 94.6(0.42%) points and Sensex was up by 316.99(0.42%) points at 09 Apr 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 318.65(0.66%) at 09 Apr 2024 10:44:59 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Infosys, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Titan Company, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App