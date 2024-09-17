Tata Steel share are down by -0.91%, Nifty up by 0.09%

At 17 Sep 11:13 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹152.8, -0.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83018.58, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹154.2 and a low of ₹152.65 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|150.43
|10
|151.14
|20
|152.47
|50
|157.51
|100
|164.58
|300
|153.12
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -61.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55%
The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.
Tata Steel share price down -0.91% today to trade at ₹152.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.09% & 0.04% each respectively.
