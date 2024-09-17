Hello User
Tata Steel share are down by -0.91%, Nifty up by 0.09%

Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 154.1 and closed at 152.8. The stock reached a high of 154.2 and a low of 152.65 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:13 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 152.8, -0.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83018.58, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 154.2 and a low of 152.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5150.43
10151.14
20152.47
50157.51
100164.58
300153.12

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -61.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -0.91% today to trade at 152.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.09% & 0.04% each respectively.

