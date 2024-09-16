Tata Steel share are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 155.55 and closed at ₹ 154.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 155.55 and a low of ₹ 153.90 during the day.

At 16 Sep 11:13 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹154.25, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82936.13, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹155.55 and a low of ₹153.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 150.43 10 151.14 20 152.47 50 157.51 100 164.58 300 152.98

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -21.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.